Moody residents rally around man living in storage shed

MOODY, AL (WBRC) - Bob Miller is in the hospital right now. He has an infection in his foot and might have to get his toe amputated.
But folks who care about him say he needs more than a storage shed to live in when he gets back and that's why they're stepping in.
Jeni Neeley first met Robert Miller two months ago. He was at the Dollar Tree in Moody and needed a ride home.
“He’s the sweetest, nicest! Polite and respectful and he thanks you for your help. You don’t have a conversation that he’s not talking about Jesus,” says Jeni Neeley.
“Pops”, as they call him, is well known around town and folks help him out by giving him rides - and nothing else.
“Bob does get a check, from what I’m gathering, first of the month. And he’ll make his rounds. He’ll go to McDonald’s for breakfast or Cracker Barrell,” says Neeley.
Recently, Jeni and her husband John found out Miller’s foot is badly infected and needs surgery. Miller is at St. Vincent’s East right now, but when he recovers, John and Jeni want him to return to a real home. Miller’s home burned down a few years ago so he lives in a garage on his property where living conditions are far from decent.
“Rats are crawling in the beds with him at night. It’s that bad. No human should live like that,” says Jeni.
They’ve started a GoFundMe page to raise enough for a small structure to be built on his land. Their goal is $10,000.
“I’ve reached out to his family. I’ve had friends of the family defend his family and said they tried to help him and then I’ve had friends of the family tell me negative things about the family. So that’s why I’m asking for help. Let’s come together and get this little man his dream, let’s put him a building, a nice little building with water and power. He owns his land. It’s obvious he wants his independence,” said Neeley.
The Neeley’s say they’ve never seen Bob drink or use drugs. They just hope to make life a little more comfortable for him.
If you would like to donate to the cause, you can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.
