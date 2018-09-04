Matt says Gordon will have a small impact on Central Alabama

First Alert on Gordon: Tropical Storm Gordon has 65 mph winds and continues to move rather quickly to the west-northwest at 17 mph. It could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Mississippi coast this evening. We could see a few outer rain bands move into our southern counties this evening and overnight, but the heaviest rainfall totals will be confined across the Gulf Coast and South Alabama. Storm surge around 3 to 5 feet around New Orleans and up through the Mississippi/Alabama border. The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts will be north and east of the center. So this will bring the threat of tropical and hurricane force wind gusts to the Alabama Gulf Coast, along with the threat of flooding. The heavier rain with this system may extend as far north as Marengo and Sumter Counties in West Alabama. The good news is that this is a rather fast mover, so the conditions along the coast should improve by the weekend.