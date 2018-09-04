Matt says Gordon will have a small impact on Central Alabama

Good Tuesday morning! A dry start to the day across Central Alabama. Temperatures are generally in the 70s. We'll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds but expect clouds to increase this afternoon and especially this evening as Tropical Storm Gordon inches closer to the Gulf Coast. It has strengthened a little overnight and it could become a Category One hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Mississippi Coast this evening. Should stay dry this morning. Temperatures in the 70s warming up into the low to mid 80s by noon. Highs today in the upper 80s to near 90 with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening. Best rain chance south of Birmingham. It will be breezy today with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
First Alert on Gordon: Tropical Storm Gordon has 65 mph winds and continues to move rather quickly to the west-northwest at 17 mph. It could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Mississippi coast this evening. We could see a few outer rain bands move into our southern counties this evening and overnight, but the heaviest rainfall totals will be confined across the Gulf Coast and South Alabama. Storm surge around 3 to 5 feet around New Orleans and up through the Mississippi/Alabama border. The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts will be north and east of the center. So this will bring the threat of tropical and hurricane force wind gusts to the Alabama Gulf Coast, along with the threat of flooding. The heavier rain with this system may extend as far north as Marengo and Sumter Counties in West Alabama. The good news is that this is a rather fast mover, so the conditions along the coast should improve by the weekend.
By Thursday, Gordon will be moving out and rain chances will be limited across Central Alabama. Highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances look to increase a little by the start of next week with highs in the upper 80s.
Next Big Thing: In the longer range we will also be keeping an eye on more tropical developments over the Eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Florence is moving west towards the central Atlantic and this one will need to be monitored. Be sure to check our WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest tropical tracks and updates advisories.
