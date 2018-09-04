Tracking Tropical Storm Gordon as it heads closer to Gulf coastline

Tropical Storm Gordon continues to inch closer to the Gulf coastline and is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall tonight. Landfall will take place near Gulfport, Mississippi after 8PM. Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect from the western panhandle of Florida to southeast Louisiana. Conditions will continue to deteriorate along the coast this afternoon and especially tonight. Rain bands have already been lashing the coastline and will continue to for hours. Heavy rainfall could easily lead to flooding and storms could produce damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes. Inland, there is a threat for damaging winds and flooding too across southwest Alabama.
Central Alabama will see spotty showers today and then bands of heavier rain lifting up from the south this evening. Best chance for rain and storms sets up south of I-20 through morning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out but the threat is much greater south.
Gordon will continue moving northwest and across Mississippi tomorrow and that will mean an inland threat for strong wind gusts and flooding. The storms that form on the eastern side of the circulation will need to be watched across west Alabama tomorrow. There is a chance that those storms could rotate and produce strong wind gusts or spin up tornadoes.
The weather quiets down more by Thursday and what’s left of Gordon gets picked up by a front. Rain chance is greatest tonight into tomorrow morning and then they’ll become spottier going into the weekend. Temperatures will remain on the warm and muggy side.
Look for additional tropical updates on WBRC Fox 6 News and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App!
Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.