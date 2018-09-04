Tracking Tropical Storm Gordon as it heads closer to Gulf coastline

Tropical Storm Gordon continues to inch closer to the Gulf coastline and is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall tonight. Landfall will take place near Gulfport, Mississippi after 8PM. Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect from the western panhandle of Florida to southeast Louisiana. Conditions will continue to deteriorate along the coast this afternoon and especially tonight. Rain bands have already been lashing the coastline and will continue to for hours. Heavy rainfall could easily lead to flooding and storms could produce damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes. Inland, there is a threat for damaging winds and flooding too across southwest Alabama.