3 inmates back in custody after escape from Calhoun Co. Jail

Calhoun County, AL (WBRC) -Three Calhoun County Jail inmates are back in custody, 12 hours after an escape on Labor Day weekend.
Sheriff Matthew Wade says murder suspect Randall Gaddy, domestic violence suspect Cully Bragg, and a man being held for failure to appear on an assault charge, Jeffrey Williams, used a cot in the medical unit to beat down a door, then climbed over a fence with concertina wire.
Wade says he called in all of his deputies, many of whom didn't get any sleep after the escape Sunday night at 10 p.m., and the three were caught by noon the next day. All three will face escape charges on top of their other charges.
“We can’t keep people from making bad decisions, but when they do we will hunt them down and bring them to justice the best we can.So I’m proud of them for doing that part for me,” Wade said of his deputies.
Wade says the jail maintainance staff came in and repaired the door Sunday night after the escape. He says the inmates planned the escape all day Sunday.
Wade says he met with the county commission Tuesday morning and discussed ways to improve the 38-year-old jail to keep this from happening again.
