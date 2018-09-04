Gameday: What you need to know for Alabama home games this year

By Sebastian Posey | September 4, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:41 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - From security to parking - here’s what you need to know for Alabama Crimson Tide home games this year.

Additional metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Earlier this summer, the University of Alabama announced plans to have walk-through metal detectors at all gates of the stadium.

Clear Bag Policy

The SEC has implemented a clear bag policy, limiting the size and type of bag allowed in the stadium. You can see a full list of approved items here.

Parking

To purchase parking passes for a number of lots, click here.

Other parking options

  • Grass Soccer Lot - $30/game
  • Bryce Grass Parking Lot - $30/game
  • Stallings Drive Lots - $30/game
  • Lot B (Paved University Medical Center Lot) - $30/game
  • Lot 4 - Campus Dr Parking Deck - $30/game (People with Disabilities Only)

Ride-share

Fans are welcome to use ride-sharing services to be dropped off on campus for football games. The designated ride-sharing pick-up & drop-off area is W. 4th Street at Presidential Park. See a map of the locations here.

More Information

For more on gameday policies for the University of Alabama, click here.

