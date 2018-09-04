Bessemer Utilities discusses repairs to intersection

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been over a month since a water main broke in Bessemer at the intersection of 10th Ave. and 18th St. N.
The water line was fixed in the days immediately following the break, but the intersection itself has still not been repaired and part of it remains closed.
The Bessemer Utilities operation manager Jerry Yarbrough said the utility is working on making the repairs and is currently in the planning phase.
When asked why it was taking so long, Yarbrough said that part of the delay is because the utility has to bring in outside contractors to do some of the work. He also promised to give WBRC a more definitive date of completion soon.
The Bessemer Mayor’s Chief of Staff Toraine Norris also added that the city wanted to make sure there were no more hiccups and that no customers lost water as the repairs were being completed. He estimates it will be a few more weeks before the road reopens.
Still the delay is frustrating for those who work and live in the area.
“It’s just been a huge inconvenience for everybody,” said Chris Rothoff, who works across the street. “You have to go around the block to get across the street literally.”
