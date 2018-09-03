Work Week Forecast: Keep an eye on the Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could impact your area this week.
This week is for the Atlantic Hurricane Season and organized tropical system. Our current radar shows the cone of uncertainly just entering Mobile and Baldwin counties as it travels quickly from Florida to Louisiana across the Gulf,
What does it mean for us? Mostly just a possibly of storms.
Tuesday and Wednesday are the days rain is more probable. There’s a 40 percent chance of isolated storms on Tuesday and Wednesday has a 50 percent chance of scattered storms.
The remainder of the week has traditional chances of afternoon storms. The good news for the week if there’s a low chance rain arrives before Tuesday, so you should have a great day off for Labor Day on Monday.
