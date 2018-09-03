Woodlawn High School Coach discusses death of player

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A high school football coach said he’s fed up with the violence.
One of his star players was shot and killed Saturday. And just one day later, several teens were shot outside a party.
Woodlawn High School football coach Karl Powe said it all starts with you: the parents. He said it’s important parents teach their children their life has value and it’s worth living.
"My son is gone. My 16-year-old son. I have 56 of them. And one of them is gone," said Powe.
To Woodlawn High School Football Coach Karl Powe, his players aren't just students.
"10 hours out of the day, you're with me," he said. "I'm Coach Powe, I'm Daddy, I'm Uncle Bubba, I'm anybody you want me to be. That's who I am."
So when he got the news someone shot and killed 16-year-old William Edwards Saturday morning, the pain was overwhelming.
"That was the hardest thing I have ever, ever gone through," he said. "It has to stop."
And after Sunday night's shooting outside a teen party, Powe said it's time now for parents, teachers, coaches, and religious leaders to step in.
"This is a wakeup call," he said. "It's to let you know life is too precious and you have a lot of it to live."
Coach Powe said his job goes beyond football practice. He strives to teach kids the value of life.
"If you kill somebody, it's not like they're going to wake up tomorrow," he said. "Not only that person's life is gone, but your life is gone. Your life is gone. You will get caught. You will get caught. You may not think you will, but you will get caught. And now there's two lives gone."
He said when kids are so quick to turn to weapons and violence, it's time we start teaching our kids problem solving methods.
"Before you do anything, ask yourself three questions: Is it nice? Is it kind? Is it necessary?" he said. "And if you can answer those three questions in a positive way, then your whole mindset will change."
Grief counselors will walk through the halls of Woodlawn High School Tuesday, offering support for students and staff.
