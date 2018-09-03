UA receives more funding for All of Us research

Tuscaloosa, AL (WBRC) -The University of Alabama has received more funding for a new All of Us research study and participants are currently being enrolled.
The study is focused on making medical research more inclusive to people of all backgrounds.
It’s a new approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people’s lifestyles, environments, and biological makeup. The goal is to be able to tell people the best way to stay healthy and if someone gets sick, help health-care teams find the most effective treatments.
The college received an additional $600,000 in funding to help with this research, helping them offer $25 to each qualified participant.
“Let’s think about it historically a lot of the medicines that we developed were developed among majority populations and minority populations including rural folks didn’t get to participate in those types of things but we’re wanting everybody,” said Dr. John Higginbotham Lead UA All of Us researcher
Adults 19 and older, regardless of health status, are eligible to enroll. For more information click this link www.JoinAllofUs.org.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.