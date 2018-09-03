A True Labor of Love: First time mom celebrates first holiday as parent

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - It was a true labor of love for a first time Shelby County mom this Labor Day.
First time parents Shannon and Maggie Gray welcomed their first child last week. They celebrated their first holiday as parents on Monday.
Charles Langston Gray was among the first newborns at Shelby Baptist Medical Center to experience the hospital’s newest offering, the Birth Day Box.
All Shelby Baptist newborns from now on will receive the special delivery. It includes everything needed to celebrate baby’s official welcome, including party hats, bubble gum cigars, cake from Pelham bakery, Cake Art, colorful plates and napkins, and even a “Shelby Baby” imprinted onesie.
And, if you’re lucky, a personal happy birthday serenade courtesy of the Shelby medical staff!
