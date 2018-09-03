Tropical Storm Gordon has formed

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana. It includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Gordon is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a 60 mph tropical storm before making landfall in southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night. Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and storm surge is expected along the Gulf Coast. Storm surge of 1-2 feet is possible from Destin, FL to the Mississippi/Alabama border.