BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -As of 7 a.m Tropical Storm Gordon has formed. The center of circulation formed on top of the upper Florida Keys and is approximately 20 miles west of Key Largo, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph with gusts near 60 mph. Gordon is moving fairly quickly to the west-northwest at 17 mph.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of South Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach. The warning also includes the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef. A storm surge watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana. It includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Gordon is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a 60 mph tropical storm before making landfall in southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night. Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and storm surge is expected along the Gulf Coast. Storm surge of 1-2 feet is possible from Destin, FL to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
You can track and follow Tropical Storm Gordon through our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
