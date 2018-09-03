Police: 6 teenagers shot after event on 5th Ave. South

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An altercation outside a Birmingham concert venue led to six people be shot.
Birmingham police confirm a teen event was letting out around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of 5th Ave. South when shots were fired from multiple locations.
Authorities say six were injured from gunshot wounds and another person suffered a knee injury. One victim’s injuries are life-threatening. All seven injured are teenagers. Most injured were bystanders, officers say.
Police say a couple of people who might have information have been detained.
This story is developing.
