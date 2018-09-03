2 injured in West Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after two people were shot in west Birmingham early morning.
Four blocks of 3rd Avenue West are closed at Princeton Parkway as officers investigate. There is also a scene at the 5200 block of Bessemer Road.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, one to UAB Hospital and the other to Children’s of Alabama.
There is also a wreck near the scene, but it is unclear if it is to the shooting.
No word on the conditions of the victims.
This story is developing.
