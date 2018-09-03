Pennsylvania GOP official resigns after calling NFL players ‘baboons’

(RNN) - A Republican official in Pennsylvania resigned after her old Facebook posts revealed she called NFL players who knelt during the national anthem “baboons.”
According to the Beaver County Times, Carla Maloney was the secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County. She berated the NFL players as “ignorant blacks” who should “go to Africa.”
“Tired of these overpaid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in,” the vocal Donald Trump supporter wrote in one post on her personal page in 2017. “I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story. You don't like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Maloney’s hometown team, famously remained in the tunnel during the playing of the anthem before a game in Chicago last September.
When another user commented “GO STEELERS,” Maloney used that as a jumping off point.
“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she wrote. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets.”
“Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries,” she concluded.
Chip Kohser, the chairman of the RCBC, confirmed the posts were made by Maloney, but said they were made well before she was named secretary in 2017.
“Those comments do not reflect the opinions of the Republican Party as a whole,” said Kohser.
Maloney apologized for her remarks in her resignation.
“I apologize for my distasteful, inappropriate and insensitive social media posts,” Maloney said. “Those that know me know that I come from a diverse family that represents modern America.”
