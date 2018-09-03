Matt says rain chances remain low on Labor Day

Next Big Thing: Once this tropical system moves out into Oklahoma, we’ll stay in a typical summertime pattern with low rain chances and highs near 90. Rain chances look to increase a little by next weekend thanks to an approaching system to our west. We will also be monitoring Tropical Storm Florence that continues to be well out into the Atlantic. Not expecting it to impact Central Alabama, but the East Coast should still watch it as a few models have trended the system to the west.