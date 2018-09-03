Matt says rain chances remain low on Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Labor Day! Temperatures are in the 70s at this hour with quiet conditions on radar. We will continue to see southeasterly winds this afternoon and evening around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Could see gusts near 20. A few storms could develop to our south and east and move to the northwest later today. Rain chances around 20 percent for your Labor Day holiday. Higher rain chances along the Gulf Coast. High temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.
First Alert: Tropical disturbance near the Bahamas continues to slowly organize this morning. It could become a tropical depression or tropical storm today as it continues to move off to the northwest at 15 mph. Conditions appear favorable for further development once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name of Gordon.
A storm surge watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana. It includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
The forecast is for the system to move to the northwest and make landfall in southeast Louisiana Tuesday night as a tropical storm. Intensity could fluctuate, but since the system should move quickly, it will likely prevent it from really intensifying at a quick pace. Main threats with this system will be heavy rain, flooding, and storm surge. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches possible along the Gulf Coast.
Central Alabama could see some outer rain bands from this system, but expect most of the moisture to be confined in southwest Alabama. Higher rainfall totals expected as you go south of Birmingham. Rain chances around 30-40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: Once this tropical system moves out into Oklahoma, we’ll stay in a typical summertime pattern with low rain chances and highs near 90. Rain chances look to increase a little by next weekend thanks to an approaching system to our west. We will also be monitoring Tropical Storm Florence that continues to be well out into the Atlantic. Not expecting it to impact Central Alabama, but the East Coast should still watch it as a few models have trended the system to the west.
Make sure you keep up with the latest weather forecasts via our WBRC First Alert App. You can monitor radar and track all tropical activity on the app for free.
