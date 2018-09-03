J-P: Tracking Tropical Storm Gordon

The Labor Day forecast is mainly dry with only a few spotty showers and thunderstorms developing on radar. Expect highs in the lower 90s during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. For tonight, rain chances will remain low with overnight lows around 72.
Tuesday will be another mostly dry day with rain chances around 30 percent during the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued along the Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Expect a three-five foot storm surge along the Gulf Coast. Landfall is likely tomorrow night along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as either a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. Dangerous rip currents are possible along Gulf Coast beaches through at least Thursday. Updates are available on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Locally, the impacts will be minimal with rain chances increasing slightly in our southern counties, along with more clouds and breezy conditions. Later this week we’ll see highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Rain chances should remain in the 30 percent rain through the upcoming weekend.
