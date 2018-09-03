FBI Child ID App to help recover missing children

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a parent worst nightmare. Their child is missing. It’s a high stress situation. The FBI has a free tool to help parents through that type of emergency.
It’s called the the FBI Child ID App. It’s an easy way to electronically store photos and important information about your child if you ever need it.
This app has been around for several years, but law enforcement agencies are getting on board and encouraging parents to download it, especially now that the school year has started.
Hoover Police Department, posted the app to its Facebook page this week.
The app allows you to upload a photo of your child, your child’s name, your address and a description of your child, such as height weight and hair color. The app goes a step further to allow you to identify any key descriptive characteristic like birthmarks or moles.
If the worst does happen, the app gives you a checklist of things to do if your child is missing. It also allows to you to contact police straight from the app.
The FBI is encouraging parents to download this tool that can help if the worst ever happens.
