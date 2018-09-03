Calera police asking drivers to be cautious in construction zones

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement officers are not taking a break Labor Day. They are out in full force making sure drivers follow the rules through the construction zones in Shelby County.
Chief Sean Lemly with the Calera Police Department says they need drivers to follow the construction zone laws. “It is pretty much a nightmare anywhere you go in Shelby County, including Calera,” Chief Lemly said.
Right now, construction is underway to widen the 231 overpass in Calera. This is also impacting traffic on I-65.
“With the congestion that Shelby County is faced with as well as the city of Calera, that is causing a problem for all drivers. It is causing a delay for people trying to get anywhere,” Chief explains.
Police say drivers are not following the speed limit and getting frustrated because of all the traffic. But they need drivers to understand these rules are in place for a reason.
“Speed limit drops in these construction zones and you need to maintain that because there are a lot of cones there is a lot of construction going on it’s not just for the other drivers but also dangerous for the construction workers on the side the road we typically have law enforcement on the scene somewhere and we are strictly enforcing these rules as well as the speed limits in a construction zone because people’s lives are at risk,” Lemly says.
