Bama has room to improve

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama cruised to a 51-14 victory in its opener against Louisville.
A 37-point victory is not the point for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. It’s about improving week to week.
“We need to stay focused on what we need to improve on as a team,” said Saban. “I think there’s great opportunity for improvement from the first game to the second game because we learn a lot about yourself.”
That’s vintage Saban and what separates him from others, the quest for excellence. The Tide players know it and they buy into it.
That doesn’t bode well for Arkansas State, Bama’s next opponent, Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 2:30 kickoff.
