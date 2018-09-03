Balloon release held for fatally shot 16-year-old Woodlawn HS student

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Family and friends are remembering the 16-year-old Woodlawn High School football player, shot and killed in his bedroom Saturday morning.
William Edwards' mother told us just by looking at the number of people who showed up to Sunday's balloon release, it just proves how much he was truly loved by his community.
People wore shirts with William's picture and carried blue and white balloons at East Lake Park.
Birmingham Police said someone shot and killed William just after midnight Saturday. He was just beginning his junior year of high school at Woodlawn and was a leader on the field.
Edwards' mother said he was one of six kids. She just wants justice for her son.
“I was raising William up to be a man, and William was going to be a great man. But they took him from me before he even made it to that point. But what he left at 16, all these people out here for a 16 year old, what he left, nobody is going to take that from me,” said Vatonqula Edwards.
Police do not believe the shooting was random. Investigators have no information on suspects.
