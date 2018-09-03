Ashley Knight

Ashley joined the WBRC team in July of 2018 after working as weekend anchor/weekday reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile. While there, she and her News 5 team won an Edward R. Murrow award for their coverage of the Carnival Triumph disaster which brought all the major networks to the Port City. She also led a weekly franchise called “Scambusters” in which she shed light on all the different ways fraudulent scammers preyed on innocent victims.