Ashley Knight is a reporter for WBRC FOX6 News.
Ashley joined the WBRC team in July of 2018 after working as weekend anchor/weekday reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile. While there, she and her News 5 team won an Edward R. Murrow award for their coverage of the Carnival Triumph disaster which brought all the major networks to the Port City. She also led a weekly franchise called “Scambusters” in which she shed light on all the different ways fraudulent scammers preyed on innocent victims.
Prior to working in Mobile, Ashley was weekend anchor and weekday reporter for the FOX affiliate in Albany, Georgia. She began her career as an intern at the FOX affiliate in Orlando. She has deep roots in the south, with an Alabama-native grandfather and, like many southerners, she is proud to have many Southern generations stretching back to before the Revolutionary War.
A cum-laude graduate of the University of Florida, Ashley is a proud Gator, but appreciates the spirited Auburn-Alabama rivalry.
Ashley has interviewed everyone from presidents, governors, and Civil Rights leaders to rock stars, cooking stars and American Idol winners.
During her career, Ashley has covered everything from ice storms to hurricanes, police shootings to chopper crashes, and from the madness of local and national party politics to the biggest party of them all: Mardi Gras!
Ashley loves getting to the know the Birmingham area. In her spare time, you might find her reading good books, watching old classic movies or listening to New Orleans jazz! If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, email her at aknight@wbrc.com.