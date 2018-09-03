Alabama inmate fatally stabbed

Terry Pettiway (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff | September 2, 2018 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:40 PM

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating a fatal stabbing at St. Clair county Correctional Facility.

Officials say the stabbing happened Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m. Terry Terrell Pettiway, 29, was found unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Pettiway was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.

Officials say an inmate has been identified as the suspect, but a name has not been released.

Pettiway was serving a 10-year sentence for a conviction of discharging a gun in an occupied building and vehicle.

