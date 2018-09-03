Alabama inmate fatally stabbed

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating a fatal stabbing at St. Clair county Correctional Facility.
Officials say the stabbing happened Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m. Terry Terrell Pettiway, 29, was found unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Pettiway was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.
Officials say an inmate has been identified as the suspect, but a name has not been released.
Pettiway was serving a 10-year sentence for a conviction of discharging a gun in an occupied building and vehicle.
