Advice on how to avoid a dog attack

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - A 3-year old is recovering after a dog attacked her Sunday afternoon.
It happened in Cullman County around 1 p.m. on the 600 block of County Rd 1660. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery.
We spoke with the child's mother, Destiny Waldrop, who said her 3-year-old daughter McKinley came through surgery okay and is doing fine now. Waldrop says she's grateful for everyone's prayers.
Waldrop said it was her friend's dog that bit her daughter, and that the dog has never been harmful to anyone.
So how do you know when a dog will attack? Most of the times there are some warning signs.
“It may be something as as outward as a growl or their howling going up. Or just trying to get away from you. Or it may be as subtle as just staring at you, lowering their head, pursing their lips and a soft growl coming out. Sometimes there is no warning,” said Kristi Healey, Licensed Veterinarian Technician.
