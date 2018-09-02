89-year-old Calhoun Co. woman attacked entering church

OHATCHEE, AL (WBRC) - Ohatchee police are searching for the man who alleged attacked and robbed an elderly woman this morning.
Ohatchee Police Chief Jason Oden says Sunday around 9 a.m. an 89-year-old woman was attacked and robbed entering Christian Essembly Church, which is in the 1200 block of Cherokee Trail.
Cheif Oden describes the suspect as a young, short black male. He says the suspect approached the victim from the woodline, shoved her to the ground and took her purse.
The victim suffered a serious head injury, according to authorities, and is being treated at a local hospital.
If you have any information, contact Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 256-238-1414. There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
