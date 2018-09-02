VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa’s parents react to his first start at QB

ORLANDO, FL (WBRC) - It was a moment that many didn’t see during Alabama’s season-opening win against Louisville.
As soon as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa trotted onto the field in his first career start, his parents, Diane and Galu Tagovailoa, immediately started praying and had tears of joy.
The emotional moment will tug at your heart.
Tagovailoa led the Tide to five touchdowns in their first six drives en route to a 51-14 beatdown over Louisville at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.