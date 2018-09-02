More hot, humid weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A ridge of high pressure persists over the Atlantic States and circulation around the high will continue our east/southeasterly wind flow across Alabama. This onshore wind flow will continue to bring tropical moisture to the Southeast even as an area of low pressure off the Louisiana Gulf Coast begins migrating west and weakening as it approaches the South Texas Coast. For the remainder of your Labor Day Holiday Weekend the best chances for rain will remain over South Alabama aided by an abundant moisture feed off the Gulf and afternoon heating.
Afternoon highs are almost the same as Saturday and this temperature pattern will continue through Labor Day as the ridge of high pressure over the East Coast will continue to limit clouds and rain over most of Alabama. The high will remain basically stationary over the Mid-Atlantic States through the middle of the coming week and with the easterly winds circulating around this system winds will continue out of the east across our region even as more tropical moisture is transported north from the Gulf.
The best rain chances will continue over South Alabama through Tuesday morning before the area of low pressure and associated tropical wave move across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf. This system is expected to move northwest towards the Northern Gulf Tuesday and The National Hurricane Center currently has the system in the five day outlook with an 80% chance of tropical development.
Alabama weather will be affected by the eventual track of the tropical system with rain chances likely increasing from Tuesday through Thursday as the tropical moisture continues inching north. Our weather and rain chances will be dependent on the exact track and strength of the tropical system and whether or not the high over the Atlantic Coast weakens and loses its influence on the track of the tropical low.
If the high does indeed weaken, our winds will become more southerly and the low may be lifted further north. Still, rain chances will be increasing beginning Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning. Then an approaching area of low pressure will continue rain chances through next Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned as the forecast is updated when the system finally reaches the Gulf next week.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.