Mom gets kids new phone, finds it came with old number when calls come asking for prostitute

(RNN) – It’s a hard decision for a parent to make, when to finally give their kids access to a cell phone.
One North Dakota mom figured it was about time for her three children, KVLY reported. So she got the phone, added a number to her plan and brought it home, intending for the kids to use it as a house phone.
It is, by now, a fairly standard event for families in the age of the smartphone.
Then the texts and calls started coming.
“There was a person saying, you know, ‘I’m a 30-year-old male in West Fargo, I live alone in my home, I’m looking to get together, this is my first time,’” the mother, Julie Zimny, told KVLY. “’I want to be dominated.’”
Zimny discovered the number she’d been given had previously belonged to a prostitute.
KVLY reported that Zimny first, of course, took the phone and kept it from her children. Then after trying to ignore the messages, she started monitoring them and tracking them.
After finally answering one of the texts, she learned the number was posted on an adult website.
“He actually went off on me, saying like, ‘Why would you have a child’s phone number listed on an adult website?’ I was like, ‘Obviously, I did not list my child’s number on an adult website,’” Zimny told the station.
She said that person sent her the link, and apologized.
Zimny, who KVLY reported has volunteered to help trafficking victims, has logged at least 20 numbers belonging to people who tried to contact her phone.
She said she plans to change the number after a police investigation she’s been helping concludes.
Zimny even answered one call, and found “it was somebody who’s actually been busted in a sting before.”
“So that was interesting and alarming, obviously, as a parent,” she said.
The mom now plans to keep a close eye on her kids’ phones when the time comes for them to have one of their own.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.