Karle’s Korner: Saban’s post-game comment splits America

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Nick Saban is making headlines - but most aren’t for Alabama’s 51-14 beat down of Louisville on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum calls Saban’s comments “totally classless ... he does not rule the world." USA Today is demanding that Coach Saban apologize. I say that we’re all getting soft.
Last night after the Bama game, ESPN’s Maria Taylor asked Saban what answers he received from his quarterbacks. The coach went off, concluding with a snappy “don’t ask."
America seems split today on if Saban was wrong in his bullying-like answer. I’m no Dr. Phil, but here’s my take:
Has anyone thought about if this quarterback deal is tough on the coach? I think it’s safe to say that Coach Saban loves Jalen Hurts, but he promised himself he would start the quarterback who gave the team the best chance to win. Perhaps he’s so testy because he wants to protect Jalen during what has been a stressful time.
Nick Saban loves his players. The media? Perhaps not so much.
Could the coach have been more pleasant to Taylor? Absolutely. But as I can attest, if you’re not ready to go toe to toe with a coach who will always stand by his players, get out of the game, for thick skin is required. What say you?
