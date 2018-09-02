First Alert Weather: A hot steamy Sunday

The area of low pressure responsible for the influx of moisture will drift north and begin to lose strength through the day as an area of high pressure to our north will continue to be the dominant weather influence in the days to come. This will result in a continued southwesterly wind flow beginning early next week which will also be responsible for more limited moisture in areas to the north and east while more abundant moisture lingers over areas to the south and west meaning more and better rain chances for West Alabama as opposed to limited rain areas in East Alabama.