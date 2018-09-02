First Alert Weather: A hot steamy Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The best chances for rain Sunday will again be in areas to the south and west where more abundant moisture is moving in from the Gulf. The area of low pressure responsible for the influx of moisture will drift north and begin to lose strength through the day as an area of high pressure to our north will continue to be the dominant weather influence in the days to come.
This will result in a continued southwesterly wind flow beginning early next week which will also be responsible for more limited moisture in areas to the north and east while more abundant moisture lingers over areas to the south and west meaning more and better rain chances for West Alabama as opposed to limited rain areas in East Alabama.
Now to the Tropics... An area of low pressure will move across the Florida Peninsula Monday afternoon and into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has this region in the Gulf with a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. The low pressure is assuring more tropical moisture accompanied by more rain and thunderstorms along the Northern Gulf. This moisture will spread into South Alabama by Tuesday afternoon and continue moving rain north Wednesday.
Rain chances will increase in South Alabama by Tuesday and spread into areas to the South and West Wednesday as the system continues moving across the Gulf. The moisture will overspread West Alabama by Thursday morning as the high pressure responsible for our hot, mostly dry weather weakens. Again, there will continue to be more moisture in West Alabama than in the east.
As the week ends and the ridge of high pressure continues to weaken rain chances will be more uniform with afternoon showers and thunderstorms returning. Temperatures won’t change much day-to-day with highs around 90 and overnight lows near 70. Conditions will, however, be even more humid especially in areas to the south and west. This increased humidity will be most noticeable Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall hot, humid conditions will continue into the week ahead.
