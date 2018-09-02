UPDATE: Cullman Co. child airlifted to hospital after dog attack doing ‘amazing’

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Homeowners were shocked after learning a neighbor’s dog attacked a 2-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.
It happened in Cullman County around 1 p.m. on the 600 block of County Road 1660. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital, but is out of surgery.
We spoke with the child’s mother,Destiny Waldrop, who said her 2-year-old daughter McKinley is now out of surgery and doing fine now. Waldrop says she’s grateful for everyone’s prayers.
Waldrop said it was her friend’s dog that bit her daughter, and that the dog has never been harmful to anyone.
“Ambulances were definitely new. Not something you want to hear,” said one woman who lives down from where the incident happened and did not want to provide her name. “You just don’t know what to think when something like that happens.”
Waldrop said they were visiting the dog’s owner when it happened.
“The child didn’t live at that home, so it was maybe something out of the ordinary for the child and the dog both, you know? I can’t say what happened,” said the woman who lives nearby.
The woman we spoke with is a mother and owns two dogs of her own. She said, after hearing what happened to this child, she thinks pet owners will be smarter about where they let their dogs roam.
“My heart’s broken not only for the child and their family, but for the pet owner because you never want something like that on you,” said the woman. “Because we know that they didn’t raise their dog to do something like that. It was just a bad deal.”
Cullman County Animal Control said the dog was a female bulldog mix. The dog is now being quarantined at the owner’s vet in Cullman County. Animal Control said the dog was confined in a fenced area at the time of the attack and there was no violation of the confinement law.
The Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made and the dog owner is not being charged at this time.
