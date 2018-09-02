Community mourns fatally shot Woodlawn HS football star

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Friday night lights for Woodlawn High School's next game will be a bit dimmer.
Their team captain on defense, 16-year-old William Edwards, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
His coach, Karle Powe, overwhelmed with grief, didn’t want to speak on camera, but told us Edwards wasn’t just any kid - Edwards was special.
"Every child has the potential for greatness," said David Israel as he was walking with his family in the park, right down the street from where Edwards was killed.
Powe called him a leader on the field and a lovable, funny, hardworking, cheerful kid off the field. Edwards was just beginning his junior year of high school at Woodlawn. Powe said he was already a college prospect and loved watching him improve and grow week by week. But Powe said that was all taken away because of a senseless killing.
Police said Edwards was shot just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of 80th Street North. He was in his bedroom when investigators say someone fired multiple rounds from outside his home into his room, killing him.
“Wow, wow. That’s terrible. How does that happen?” asked Israel. “I mean that’s devastating. I don’t think there’s anything worse that could happen for a parent.”
Israel said tragedies like this need to stop and it starts with the parents teaching kids how to solve problems without violence.
"I mean there's nothing worse you can get than to have all your expectations, all your hopes, all your dreams snatched from you because the inability to work out problems," he said.
Birmingham City Schools said grief counselors will be available at the school for students or staff next week.
Police do not believe the shooting was random. Investigators have no information on suspects.
