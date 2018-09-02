B’ham police investigating fatal stabbing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night.
Birmingham police responded to a stabbing incident at 9:20 p.m. Saturday night at the 2500 block of 37th Ave N. The victim was transported to UAB where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Antonio Pettaway of Birmingham.
The incident is being investigated as domestic altercation involving the victim and his girlfriend. A suspect was arrested at the scene, but charges and suspect information are pending at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information to please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.