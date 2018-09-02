No. 1 Alabama dominates Louisville in 2018 season opener

Tagovailoa’s dominance was instant, as he led the Crimson Tide (1-0) on a six play, 65-yard drive to open the game. Tagovailoa connected with Jerry Jeudy for an 11-yard touchdown pass take a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Tagovailoa called his own number with 4:04 left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run to take a two-score lead.