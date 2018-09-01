UA instructor warns against low-carb diet for long-term

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Is the low carb diet worth a try? A University of Alabama nutritionist doesn’t think so and cites a recent study as proof.
Lori Green, an instructor with UA’s human nutrition and hospitality management, cites a study from a couple of weeks ago that studied 15,000 Americans for 25 years.
After the 25 years, researchers discovered participants who ate a high-carb diet and those who ate low-carb diets had a shorter lifespan. Both extremes seemed to lead to an early death. With the low-carb trend now with many folks touting the Keto diet, Green warns it might not be the best solution.
“A low carb diet, even though it may work for weight loss, I found it is not the easiest for people to maintain that type of diet. This study just shows us that maybe it’s not the best diet for us to follow long-term,” said Green.
Green recommends eating more fruits and veggies and eating carbs in moderation.
