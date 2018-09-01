A Steamy Labor Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The weak area of low pressure over the Southeast will slide west Saturday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build strength to the east.
A disturbance in the Northern Gulf will also shift west into an area of more concentrated moisture creating scattered rain chances with the best rain chance to the south and west while rain chances remain limited the further north and east we go. Our forecast models indicate the ridge to the east will gain strength as it becomes centered over Virginia bringing lower moisture content on the Southeast.
Central Alabama will be positioned along the southern edge of the high pressure perhaps bringing slightly better rain chances to the north with rain areas remaining isolated beginning Sunday and continuing into the second half of the work-week. There will continue to be better rain chances to the south through Thursday. Weekend highs will be around 91 with overnight lows averaging near 72.
