SIDELINE 2018 Week 1 Scores

(WBRC) - Below are scores statewide from Week 1 of the AHSAA football season.
CLASS 7A
Davidson 32, Alma Bryant 21
Enterprise 35, Charles Henderson 29
Fairhope 49, Mary Montgomery 21
Florence 21, Buckhorn 0
Hewitt-Trussville 38, West Forsyth (GA) 30
Lee-Montgomery 20, Sidney Lanier 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 30, Murphy 3
Mountain Brook 43,Center Point 0
Smiths Station 27, Valley 0
Sparkman 14, Hazel Green 7
Theodore 24, Baker 0
CLASS 6A
Albertville 33, Columbia 0
Athens 29, Gardendale 22
Auburn 22, Opelika 15
Austin 60, Decatur 45
Benjamin Russell 28, Central-Clay County 23
Blount 31, Robertsdale 7
Carver-Birmingham 18, Fairfield 12 (OT)
Carver-Montgomery 18, Greenville 13
Central-Phenix City 49, Meridian (MS) 10
Clay-Chalkville 31, James Clemens 24
Dothan 47, Rehobeth 7
Eufaula 42, Beauregard 26
Grissom 48, Lee-Huntsville 19
Hartselle 38, Brooks 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Tuscaloosa County 20
Jackson-Olin 30, Shades Valley 7
Mae Jemison 29, Huntsville 28
McAdory 20, Dallas County 0
Park Crossing 24, Jeff Davis 10
Paul Bryant 10, Minor 3
Pell City 27, Calera 7
Pinson Valley 28, Ramsay 6
Saraland 50, B.C. Rain 0
Spanish Fort 20, Daphne 13
Wetumpka 44, Northview 14
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 41, Elkmont 0
Boaz 42, Guntersville 19
Brewer 42, Danville 0
Carroll 26, Russell County 7
Citronelle 34, Leroy 7
Demopolis 22, Northridge 20
East Limestone 34, West Limestone 3
Etowah 19, Moody 0
Hamilton 32, Cordova 0
Jackson 20, Clarke County 0
Madison Academy 54, Lawrence County 20
Mortimer Jordan 18, Cullman 16
Parker 28, Huffman 22
Satsuma 49, W.S. Neal 20
Scottsboro 26, Fort Payne 13
Tallassee 16, Handley 12
West Point 27, Arab 26
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 16, Pike County 0
American Christian 49, Woodlawn 0
Andalusia 23, Trinity Presbyterian 7
Childersburg 26, Talladega County-Central 0
Curry 17, Oakman 14
Dale County 56, G.W. Long 0
Fairview 32, Hanceville 22
Good Hope 47, Priceville 14
Haleyville 21, Central-Florence 7
Headland 30, Highland Home 27
Hillcrest-Evergreen 46, Montgomery Academy 0
Hokes Bluff 42, Southside-Gadsden 13
Holtville 42, Central Coosa 0
Jacksonville 35, Alexandria 28
Monroe County 12, J.F. Shields 8
Montevallo 22, Shelby County 12
Montgomery Catholic 16, Anniston 9
North Jackson 48, Plainview 0
Northside 41, Brookwood 14
Oneonta 35, Hayden 21
Randolph 30, Lauderdale County 28
St. John Paul Catholic II 51, East Lawrence 0
Talladega 20, Munford 10
UMS-Wright 37, Mobile Christian 7
Williamson 21, LeFlore 0
Wilson 41, Colbert Heighs 27
Winfield 35, Fayette County 13
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 27, Faith Academy 17
Beulah 36, Ellwood Christian 0
Carbon Hill 16, Dora 0
Clements 32, Tanner 6
Flomaton 41, Northview (FL) 19
Holly Pond 36, Ider 13
Houston Academy 48, McKenzie 0
Lamar County 35, Sulligent 7
Piedmont 32, Addison 20
Pleasant Valley 68, West End 28
Providence Christian 42, Houston County 8
Randolph County 28, Notasulga 14
Saint James 37, Straughn 0
Saks 55, Cleburne County 14
Susan Moore 28, J.B. Pennington 21
Thomasville 28, Sweet ater 14
T.R. Miller 41, Choctaw County 6
Walter Wellborn 41, Lincoln 22
Westminster Christian 36, Madison County 20
Wicksburg 49, Daleville 20
CLASS 2A
Ariton 29, Goshen 6
Cedar Bluff 28, Spring Garden 6
Cleveland 41, Locust Fork 7
Colbert County 47, Cherokee 0
Cold Springs 27, Berry 20
Collinsville 47, Crossville 14
Cottage Hill Christian 42, Florala 14
Cottonwood 14, Slocomb 7
Fyffe 41, Geraldine 7
Luverne 26, Georgiana 12
Mars Hill Bible 49, Sheffield 13
Providence Christian 42, Houston County 8
Ranburne 41, Glencoe 7
Red Bay 36, Phil Campbell 8
Reeltown 34, Dadeville 6
Samson 37, Kinston 18
Sand Rock 21, Gaston 12
Section 25, New Hope 12
CLASS 1A
Brilliant 34, Vina 9
Decatur Heritage 31, Sumiton Christian 7
Donoho 35, Horseshoe Bend 12
Elba 53, Opp 33
Falkville 32, Vinemont 28
Francis Marion 16, R.C. Hatch 8
Gaylesville 34, Asbury 0
Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 18
Linden 52, Sumter Central 0
Lynn 38, Phillips 19
Maplesville 35, Fultondale 17
Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 8
Marion County 28, Hackleburg 6
Meek 14, Winston County 13
Millry 55, Washington County 6
R.A. Hubbard 46, Shoals Christian 21
Valley Head 38, Alabama School/Deaf 6
Wadley 48, Woodland 0
