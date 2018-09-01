SCAM ALERT: Police say beware of callers posing as cops

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Local authorities have been busy with the latest scam involving people calling victims and posing as police.
“We’ve been busy. Our detectives have been working on cases,” officer Mareshah Moses with Brighton Police Department said.
Now they’re adding another case to their list. This one involves scammers posing as police officers in Brighton. A resident has already been a target.
“The gentleman told me that he received a call from someone stating they were from the Brighton Police Department and they had an active warrant with the city,” said Moses.
The caller told him how he could handle the situation.
“In order for him to take care of it, he would need to turn himself in by 2 p.m. and or call a 1-800 number,” he said.
The resident who police said was not in trouble with the law, called the 1-800 number and quickly hung up realizing something was off and gave police a call himself.
“Yes, true enough, there are people in Brighton who have warrants, but they will be contacted by a 1-800 number to turn themselves in,” Moses said.
This scam is one that’s spreading. Earlier this week, Montevallo Police were sending out this same warning.
“Please be cautious. If you feel the phone call doesn’t seem right, follow your first mind. Hang up and alert the authorities,” Moses said.
