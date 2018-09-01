Saturday’s steamy forecast

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A weak ridge of high pressure to the north and east remains our dominant weather influence as we begin the Labor Day Weekend. Circulation around the high is producing a weak southeasterly wind flow with onshore winds from the Gulf continuing to pump moisture across Alabama.
A weak area of low pressure nearer the Northern Gulf will drift slowly west through the beginning of the weekend which is where rain chances will be greatest. There should be less rain coverage Saturday than we saw late Friday.
Consequently afternoon temperatures outside the isolated rain areas will be higher this afternoon than the temperatures on Friday. The area of high pressure will continue through the upcoming week. Winds will become more southwesterly flow across the region which will mean less moisture in North Alabama than in areas to the south and west.
More moisture will begin working into Central Alabama as the weekend ends which will increase rain chances over North Alabama but the best chances for rain will still be further south you go. Another area of low pressure system will move along the Florida Peninsula Labor Day afternoon and will slide into the Gulf.
As we begin September, the Tropics become more active with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a 40% chance for Tropical Development in the Gulf over the next five days. The developing area of low pressure will definitely enhance the flow of Tropical moisture and storms in the Northern Gulf and into South Alabama by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
The best rain chances will remain in South and Southwest Alabama during the mid-week time period as moisture continues pushing north into West Alabama by Thursday morning. The high pressure over the East Coast will continue to limit rain chances in East Alabama. By week’s end the ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken and migrate south which will still leave rain in the forecast heading into next weekend but rain chances will diminish each evening.
Temperatures are expected to be near our seasonal average each afternoon, around 90, with overnight lows near 70. However, the tropical moisture will only enhance humidity particularly as you approach the Gulf, so the humidity remains high for the coming week.
