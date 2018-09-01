Possible tropical development in the Gulf; Limited rain chances through Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Most of the pop-up storms and showers development today have been located over southwest Alabama. Similar to yesterday, some of this wet weather will try to build north into our far southwest counties, before dissipating later this evening. We will also see a few less-organized and isolated pop-up storms further north. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE GULF: The current wet weather that is impacting south Alabama is associated with an upper level low tracking southwest of our area. The steering pattern over the Southeast will guide another disturbance northwest across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. This system has the potential to become better organized and may develop into a tropical depression. We will continue to enjoy lots of sunshine, with a few afternoon storms for tomorrow and Labor Day, but the tropical system could bring an increase in storms and showers on Tuesday. The greatest coverage of storms on Tuesday will be over areas south of I-20. If you have plans to visit the lake or pool for Labor Day, you can expect highs near 90 degrees.
THE REST OF THE WEEK AND LONG RANGE: The tropical disturbance that will impact our region on Tuesday will continue to track west on Wednesday, with scattered afternoon rain chances favoring areas West of I-65. So we will have dry weather for many areas, with highs ranging from upper 80s to low 90s. Most locations will continue to experience hot and humid weather for the final days of the work-week as the wind flow becomes southerly. Some data is hinting at a pocket of less humid air for our northeast areas. High pressure will weaken over the region and this will likely favor a chance for the more typical afternoon pop-up storms and showers through next Saturday.
College Football is back and we have lots of games on WBRC today. Once coverage wraps up, we will kickoff the news and I will update you on the latest developments in the tropics. Any changes in track could have a big impact on our forecast outlook so check in often for updates. There is a tropical storm over the far eastern Atlantic named Florence. This system is expected to eventually track more northwest towards the central Atlantic over the coming days. You can see the latest forecast track for this system on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.
