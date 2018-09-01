Possible tropical development in the Gulf; Limited rain chances through Labor Day

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE GULF: The current wet weather that is impacting south Alabama is associated with an upper level low tracking southwest of our area. The steering pattern over the Southeast will guide another disturbance northwest across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. This system has the potential to become better organized and may develop into a tropical depression. We will continue to enjoy lots of sunshine, with a few afternoon storms for tomorrow and Labor Day, but the tropical system could bring an increase in storms and showers on Tuesday. The greatest coverage of storms on Tuesday will be over areas south of I-20. If you have plans to visit the lake or pool for Labor Day, you can expect highs near 90 degrees.