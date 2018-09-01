Maplesville slays Goliath Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Class 1A powerhouse Maplesville proved it can compete with anyone, going on the road and beating Class 3A Fultondale 35-17.
“I wasn’t sure what kind of a team we had,” said Maplesville coach James Hubbert. “But now I do. We played with heart and we overcame adversity. So proud of this bunch!”
Red Devils running back Ryan Morrow scored three touchdowns in the victory.
Game officials called the game following a lengthy weather delay with 1:21 remaining in the third quarter. Maplesville remains undefeated after beating another higher classed team.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.