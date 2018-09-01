Hoover to consider moratorium on vape, adult, and pawn shops

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks wants to place a temporary moratorium on certain types of stores until the city can figure out how to fit them into the zoning ordinance. But some business owners are wondering why their industry is being singled out.
Hoover wants to attract more business. Councilman Casey Middlebrooks feels that too many pawn shops, tattoo parlors, adult stores, pay day loan stores, and vape shops might scare away potential business. He’d like to see them addressed in their zoning ordinance, which currently is not very clear.
Randy Toffel owns Vapeology and says if Middlebrooks is worried about his kind of clientele, he shouldn’t be. “I have doctors, I have attorneys, I have car salesmen, I have mechanics, I have firemen, I have grandmothers that come in my shop,” says Toffel.
Toffel says he’s dedicated to helping people quit smoking, saying shops like his shouldn’t be penalized for it. Councilman Mike Shaw agreed Thursday night, saying a moratorium is too severe, instead wanting to focus on the zoning now, not later.
Jenae Jeffers owns Stellar Massage, LLC. She believes adult stores should be the main concern, not stores like Vapeology. “They’re not in the same category as sex stores, I don’t think they should all be categorized into one lump sum like everything is not desirable,” says Jeffers.
Jeffers knows all about being a victim of prejudice. “Because a lot of people think ‘massage therapy—happy endings’. And that’s not the way it is. And I don’t want to be lumped in with those people,” Jeffers said.
But she is in favor of the council taking their time to address them in a zoning ordinance.
“Anytime you rush into anything, you’re going to be sloppy and mistake are going to be made, then you have to fix them,” says Jeffers.
According to city councilors, Hoover has six vape shops, six pay-day loan shops, two adult stores and zero tattoo parlors. A moratorium would affect new businesses, not existing ones. The council has asked the city attorney to do more research into moratoriums before they make a decision.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.