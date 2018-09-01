Briarwood Christian principal issues apology for inappropriate signs at football game

Briarwood High School (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 1, 2018 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 6:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The principal of a Briarwood Christian issued an apology to Chelsea fans after photos of inappropriate signs held by Briarwood students during a football game were posted on social media.

Dr. Shawn Brower addressed “Chelsea families” in the letter, stating he is “grived by our poor actions and I would humbly ask for your forgiveness.”

Dr. Brower acknowledges Briarwood students “created posters that were not in the spirit of encouraging our team but instead derogatory towards Chelsea and Chelsea students." In the letter, Dr. Brower says they are “deeply saddened" by the actions of the students.

We received a Facebook post that shows a poster that reads “Chelsea: Where wannabe models are made” and features at least five photos of girls presumably from Chelsea. The signs were made and used for a football game on August 31.

Briarwood Christian is taking heat after students created inappropriate signs about Chelsea High School students. (Source: WBRC)
The entire letter can be read below.

Dr. Shawn Brower, principal of Briarwood Christian, responds to inappropriate signs created by students. (Source: WBRC)
