B’ham police searching for missing child

B’ham police searching for missing child
By WBRC Staff | September 1, 2018 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 8:16 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a missing child.

Sy’niya Brown is described as a 12-year-old African-American female who was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink sweater. She was last seen on Friday, August 31, around the 5000 block of Airport Highway.

Missing child Sy’niya Brown
Missing child Sy’niya Brown (Source: B'ham Police Department)

Authorities are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sy’niya Brown to please contact Birmingham Police at 297-8418. If you have additional information for the investigation, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.