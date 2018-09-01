B’ham police searching for missing child

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a missing child.
Sy’niya Brown is described as a 12-year-old African-American female who was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink sweater. She was last seen on Friday, August 31, around the 5000 block of Airport Highway.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sy’niya Brown to please contact Birmingham Police at 297-8418. If you have additional information for the investigation, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
