B’ham police investigating shooting death of teen

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
Birmingham Police are investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old that occurred early Saturday morning.
The incident took place at the 300 block of 80th St N. Officers responded to the scene after the shot spotter indicated shots were fired at the location.
Authorities have confirmed that the victim, a 16-year-old male, was found unresponsive at the scene. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time they do not have any suspects in custody.
They are asking that anyone who has additional information pertaining to this case, to please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.