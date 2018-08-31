Woman, 86, dies after attack in her home

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police say an elderly woman has died after she was assaulted in her home a few weeks ago.
Police responded to a report of a possible burglary at Lillian Winn’s home in the 500 block of 25th Street North around 9:21 p.m. on August 8.
When they got to the home, they found Winn inside suffering from injuries and she was unresponsive. Winn was taken to the hospital for her injuries and she died on August 18.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.
