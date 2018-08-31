Wild Child Catering: Grilled Vegetable Skewers, Fruit Skewers, Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

August 31, 2018 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:34 PM

GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWER

Ingredients:

Fresh Zucchini (quartered)

1 Fresh Squash (quartered)

1/2 small red onion (halved)

1 Fresh red bell pepper (quartered)

4 baby potatoes (halved)

1 tablespoon Fresh garlic,

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vegetable seasoning

FRUIT SKEWERS

Ingredients:

Pineapple (quartered)

Kiwi(quartered)

Strawberry (medium size)

Raspberry

Cantaloupe (quartered)

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

Ingredients:

15 shrimp

2 slices thick cut bacon

1/8 of lb queso fresco

