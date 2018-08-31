Wild Child Catering: Grilled Vegetable Skewers, Fruit Skewers, Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWER
Ingredients:
Fresh Zucchini (quartered)
1 Fresh Squash (quartered)
1/2 small red onion (halved)
1 Fresh red bell pepper (quartered)
4 baby potatoes (halved)
1 tablespoon Fresh garlic,
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon vegetable seasoning
FRUIT SKEWERS
Ingredients:
Pineapple (quartered)
Kiwi(quartered)
Strawberry (medium size)
Raspberry
Cantaloupe (quartered)
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp
Ingredients:
15 shrimp
2 slices thick cut bacon
1/8 of lb queso fresco
