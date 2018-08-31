Warrior Police Dept. getting new radios donated from JeffCo Sheriff’s Office

WARRIOR, AL (WBRC) - For the past five years, Nikki Wiley has called the town of Warrior home, and so far, she is loving it.
“Everyone here is friendly - don’t have any issues,” Wiley says. “The police are always patrolling around here, so it’s nice to see that as well. Crime rate is pretty low here.”
That crime rate could drop even lower, as the Warrior Police Department will soon receive new radios.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is donating them after getting their own new radios.
This will allow Warrior to expand the number of departments they can directly communicate with, and that will include Jefferson County.
“I think it’s going to be useful, especially when we have Amber Alerts - children missing - adults missing that have disabilities,” Wiley says. “Another thing is it will the other jurisdictions help them find a criminal that may cross over city lines, county lines.”
Warrior will receive 15 new handheld radios and 15 new car radios.
They will have to pay about $6,400 to cover the cost of the radios being reprogrammed, but that is still thousands of dollars cheaper than if they had to purchase new ones.
Along with Warrior, six other municipalities will also receive some of the radios.
Those donations could come as soon as the next three weeks.
