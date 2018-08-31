Tuscaloosa boy battling cancer wins surprise Disney trip

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa boy battling cancer received some good news.
Jackson Sexton and his mom Emily were discussing his cancer on 96.9 FM when Todd Robbins with iHeart radio rolled out a huge present filled with a trip to Disney World.
Jackson and his family will have an all-expense-paid trip to Disney in November thanks to winning a contest on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.
“It’s going to be, it’s going to be a great time. Like I said, we have never been and we probably wouldn’t have gotten to go at all,” said Emily Sexton.
“I’m going to Disney World,” said Jackson Sexton.
Jackson Sexton was diagnosed on October 18, 2016 with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He will get treatment and chemo through March 2020.
