Recipe: Strawberry Gazpacho Shooters

Strawberry Gazpacho Shooters
FRESH STRAWBERRIES

1 28 oz can of good quality crushed tomatoes

2 cucumbers,seeded and diced

½ yellow onion,diced

1 red bell pepper,diced

1 jalapeno,diced

½ cup parlsley

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp honey

Juice of a lime

Combine all ingredients and make sure they are well coated. Serve in shot glasses with a splash of Hornitos Black Barrel tequila. Enjoy with or without tequila to celebrate the beginning of football season!

