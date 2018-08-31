Recipe: Strawberry Gazpacho Shooters

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
Strawberry Gazpacho Shooters:
FRESH STRAWBERRIES
1 28 oz can of good quality crushed tomatoes
2 cucumbers,seeded and diced
½ yellow onion,diced
1 red bell pepper,diced
1 jalapeno,diced
½ cup parlsley
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
1 Tbsp honey
Juice of a lime
Combine all ingredients and make sure they are well coated. Serve in shot glasses with a splash of Hornitos Black Barrel tequila. Enjoy with or without tequila to celebrate the beginning of football season!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.